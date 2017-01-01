Cloud-free and yours forever

As the makers of spaCy, the most popular open-source library for Natural Language Processing in Python, we've seen more and more companies realize they need to invest in building their own AI expertise. AI isn't a commodity you can buy in bulk from a third-party provider. You need to build your own systems, own your tools and control your data. We've built Prodigy with the same philosophy in mind. The tool is self-contained, extensible and yours forever. No matter how complex your pipeline is – if you can call it from a Python function, you can use it in Prodigy.